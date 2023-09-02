LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,837,013 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,143,360,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

VOD stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

