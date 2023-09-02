LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,946 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,533 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.