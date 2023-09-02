LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $99.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,976 shares of company stock worth $703,804 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

