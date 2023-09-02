LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,256 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $720.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.