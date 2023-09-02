LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROL opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

