Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.13 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $85.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

