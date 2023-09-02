M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 325.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.80 million. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.