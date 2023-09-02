Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCY. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

