Mizuho Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $255.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.26. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.