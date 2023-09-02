Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.