Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 17,356.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,477,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,238,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 140,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 11.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 247,996 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 6.9 %

Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $628.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 273.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

