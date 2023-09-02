New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Relic were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $85.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

