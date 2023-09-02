New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,705,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMT stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $873.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

