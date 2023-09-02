Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,980,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,400,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,639,000 after buying an additional 490,176 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.71 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

