Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 363,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 24,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.