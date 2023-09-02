Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

