Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

