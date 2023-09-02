Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

