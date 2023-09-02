Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

