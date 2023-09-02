Oppenheimer Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 582.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

