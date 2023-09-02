Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

OSK opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

