Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,276 shares of company stock worth $1,520,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.05 and a beta of 0.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

