Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

