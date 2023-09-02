PDF Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PDF Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $36.45 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

