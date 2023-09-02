PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

