Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

