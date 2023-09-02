Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,889 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ellington Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ellington Financial by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 43.02.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.