Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 344,779 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,779 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,130,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

