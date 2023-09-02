Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $7.29 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

