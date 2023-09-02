Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 352,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

