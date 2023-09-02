Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

