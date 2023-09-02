Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 343.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,600 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,934.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,600 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,934.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 21,750 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $498,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

