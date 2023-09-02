Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $33.51 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

