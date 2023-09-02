Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $745.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

