Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $875.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

