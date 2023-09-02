Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $876.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

