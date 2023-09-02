Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.