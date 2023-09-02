Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 172,429 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 670,046 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

