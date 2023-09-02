Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,546,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 549,841 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.30. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

