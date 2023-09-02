Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $310.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

