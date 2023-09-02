Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE HPP opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.10. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.