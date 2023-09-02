Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

