Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 599,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,347,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 542,724 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

ZION stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

