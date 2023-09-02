Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.0 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

