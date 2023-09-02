Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,160 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.66. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

