Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 531,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

PFBC opened at $63.47 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.