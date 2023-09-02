Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.95 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

