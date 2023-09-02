Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.