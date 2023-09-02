Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
