Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,255.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

