Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

